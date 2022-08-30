New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling MICHAEL HILL, MAYSOON KHAN and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN, Associated Press Aug. 30, 2022 Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 2:58 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 FILE — A Taran tactical combat master hand gun is displayed for sale, June 23, 2022, in Hempstead, New York. A sweeping new gun law in New York that would require applicants to hand over social media information before they could carry a gun in public while declaring bucolic parks, bustling Times Square and a long list of other places off limits for firearms is scheduled to take effect on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, amid legal battles and lingering confusion. Brittainy Newman/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 FILE — John Deloca, owner of Seneca Sporting Range, pockets his 9mm semi-automatic handgun as he prepares a shooting demonstration at his gun range, June 23, 2022, in New York. A sweeping new gun law in New York that would require applicants to hand over social media information before they could carry a gun in public while declaring bucolic parks, bustling Times Square and a long list of other places off limits for firearms is scheduled to take effect on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, amid legal battles and lingering confusion. Bebeto Matthews/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 FILE — John Deloca, owner of Seneca Sporting Range, prepares to fire his 9mm semi-automatic handgun during a shooting demonstration at his gun range, June 23, 2022, in New York. A sweeping new gun law in New York that would require applicants to hand over social media information before they could carry a gun in public while declaring bucolic parks, bustling Times Square and a long list of other places off limits for firearms is scheduled to take effect Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, amid legal battles and lingering confusion. Bebeto Matthews/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 FILE — A customer browses the guns on display at SP firearms, June 23, 2022, in Hempstead, New York. A sweeping new gun law in New York that would require applicants to hand over social media information before they could carry a gun in public while declaring bucolic parks, bustling Times Square and a long list of other places off limits for firearms is scheduled to take effect on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, amid legal battles and lingering confusion. Brittainy Newman/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 FILE — Revelers celebrate in Times Square in New York, Jan. 1, 2022, as they attend New Year's Eve celebrations. A sweeping new gun law in New York that would require applicants to hand over social media information before they could carry a gun in public while declaring bucolic parks, bustling Times Square and a long list of other places off limits for firearms is scheduled to take effect on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, amid legal battles and lingering confusion. Craig Ruttle/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 FILE — People play with a frisbee in New York's Central Park, April 6, 2021. A sweeping new gun law in New York that would require applicants to hand over social media information before they could carry a gun in public while declaring bucolic parks, bustling Times Square and a long list of other places off limits for firearms is scheduled to take effect on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, amid legal battles and lingering confusion. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
NEW YORK (AP) — Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards across New York's Times Square, city authorities are posting new signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a “Gun Free Zone.”
The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of “sensitive” places — including parks, churches and theaters — that will be off limits for guns under a sweeping new state law going into effect Thursday. The measure, passed after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in June expanded gun rights, also sets stringent standards for issuing concealed carry permits.
Written By
MICHAEL HILL, MAYSOON KHAN and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN