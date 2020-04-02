New York demands more federal funds to bolster budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers on Thursday were finalizing a state budget aimed at keeping state government running amid a crisis brought on by a virus outbreak that has hammered New York City and upended the economy.

Seated far apart from one another in the largely vacant chambers, lawmakers took final votes on budget bills. The exact size of the budget for the next year was unclear, but it will end up smaller than the $178 billion originally proposed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“We can all agree that the budget we are passing is not the budget that any of us hoped to pass at the beginning of the session,” Democratic Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said. “It’s not even the budget we expected to pass a month ago. Our state’s financial situation has been thrust into true economic crisis.”

The budget deal is set to include at least $8 billion in short-term borrowing to help the state handle a tax deadline delayed to July 15.

Cuomo, a Democrat, and Stewart-Cousins called for urgent, additional federal funding to help New York respond to the outbreak.

New York state government is set to receive at least $5 billion in federal aid for the cost of responding to the virus, on top of over $1 billion in emergency education funding. But Cuomo has said the amount is not enough to offset a possible revenue loss of $10 billion over the next year, and response costs that have already exceeded $1 billion.

Republicans criticized Democrats for including a host of new laws in the budget that have received little public scrutiny in recent weeks: from the legalization of paid surrogacy, to a ban on Styrofoam containers, a sweeping new paid sick leave law, an expansion of prevailing wage mandates, a ban on flavored vaping, a new small-donor public financing system and an increased ballot threshold making it harder for third parties to qualify for the ballot.

Also, several left-leaning advocacy groups including VOCAL-NY slammed lawmakers for failing to consider higher taxes on the state’s wealthiest residents to help provide more revenue for schools.

Republican Senate Leader John Flanagan said he was surprised that the budget doesn’t include more help for processing the rising number of unemployment’s claims.

A budget measure backed by Cuomo would also tweak a new state law that started in January to end cash bail for 90% of crimes, allowing thousands of New Yorkers facing charges for mostly non-violent crimes to avoid being held in jail while awaiting trial.

Republicans and many law enforcement officials around the state initially raised concerns that the law was emptying jails and endangering the public, while supporters said cash bail unjustly oppresses poor and minority communities.

Cuomo’s proposed tweak includes making more crimes eligible for bail — including felony sex trafficking, money laundering, strangulation, certain hate crimes, criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds, grand larceny, escape and failing to register as a sex offender.

Cuomo said Thursday that his administration has looked at the roll-out of the new law: “I think we made the right change now.”