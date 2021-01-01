New York boosting minimum wage, sick leave benefits in 2021 MARINA VILLENEUVE, Associated Press Jan. 1, 2021 Updated: Jan. 1, 2021 7:59 a.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2016, file photo, protesters calling for a $15 minimum wage gather in front of a McDonald's restaurant, in New York, during a National Day of Action to fight for a higher minimum wage. The minimum wage is going up in New York and a new sick leave law is coming into effect for 2021. Mark Lennihan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2016, file photo, a man holds a sign in front of his face while participating in a protest in front of a McDonald's restaurant along Broadway in Lower Manhattan in New York. The event was part of a National Day of Action to Fight for a $15 minimum wage. The minimum wage is going up in New York and a new sick leave law is coming into effect for 2021. Mark Lennihan/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 FILE - In this May 31, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., left, speaks to the media at a restaurant in the Queens borough of New York, tending bar in her own district as part of a push to raise the federal minimum wage, especially for workers who depend on tips. The minimum wage is going up in New York and a new sick leave law is coming into effect for 2021. Steven R. Groves/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 FILE - In this April 17, 2020, file photo, nurses demonstrate outside Jacobi Medical Center in New York, while protesting a new hospital policy requiring a doctor's note for paid sick leave. New laws are going into effect in 2021 in New York, one of 15 states with a paid sick leave law. Workers can use sick leave to recover from a personal illness, care for a sick family member, to seek help for themselves or a family member in cases of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2016, file photo, a crowd of protesters sits in front of others held behind barricades in front of a McDonald's restaurant, in New York, during a National Day of Action to Fight for a $15 minimum wage. The minimum wage is going up in New York and a new sick leave law is coming into effect for 2021. Mark Lennihan/AP Show More Show Less
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The minimum wage is going up in New York, and a new sick leave law is also coming into effect for 2021.
New York is one of 15 states with a paid sick leave law, and workers can use sick leave to recover from an illness themselves, care for a sick family member, or seek help for themselves or a family member for domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking.
MARINA VILLENEUVE