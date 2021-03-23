New Ridgefield business offers custom, contactless gifts

RIDGEFIELD — A new business born out of the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading smiles to residents in Ridgefield, Danbury and beyond. Salutations Custom Greetings, launched by Wendy Mitchell, provides one-of-a-kind gift baskets, lawn signs, party favors and more through a contactless dropoff service to remind loved ones that someone is thinking of them.
The concept literally blossomed when Mitchell and her family started a vegetable garden in their backyard last summer. The effort yielded so much produce that Mitchell had to start giving it away. Soon enough, friends and neighbors in town started to receive “Veggiegrams” at their front door, including Mitchell’s 93-year-old neighbor.