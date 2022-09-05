New Orleans political patriarch Moon Landrieu has died KEVIN McGILL Sep. 5, 2022 Updated: Sep. 5, 2022 1:47 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of6 FILE - Outgoing New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu kisses his father, former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu, before they pose for a photo with his sister, former Sen. Mary Landrieu, D-La., and former New Orleans Mayor Sidney Barthelemy, right, before the inauguration of newly elected New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell in New Orleans, Monday, May 7, 2018. Moon Landrieu, the patriarch of a Louisiana political family who was a lonely voice for civil rights until the tide turned in the 1960s, has died at age 92. A family friend said Landrieu died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - President Jimmy Carter says private word to newly sworn-in Housing and Urban Development Secretary Moon Landrieu, right, after the swearing-in ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, on Sept. 24, 1979. Landrieu, the patriarch of a Louisiana political family who was a lonely voice for civil rights until the tide turned in the 1960s, has died at age 92. A family friend said Landrieu died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - New Orleans Mayor Elect Lt. Gov. Mitch Landrieu, left, walks from a news conference with his father former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu in New Orleans, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2010. Moon Landrieu, the patriarch of a Louisiana political family who was a lonely voice for civil rights until the tide turned in the 1960s, has died at age 92. A family friend said Landrieu died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Bill Haber/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - Former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu waves with his wife Verna before his son, incumbent New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, arrives to address supporters after winning reelection in New Orleans, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2014. Moon Landrieu, the patriarch of a Louisiana political family who was a lonely voice for civil rights until the tide turned in the 1960s, has died at age 92. A family friend said Landrieu died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — Former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu — whose early, lonely stand against segregationists in the Louisiana legislature launched a political career at the forefront of sweeping changes on race — died Monday, a family friend confirmed. He was 92.
Ryan Berni, a longtime friend of the family, confirmed that Landrieu passed away early Monday.