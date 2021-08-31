Skip to main content
News

New Montana rule gives parents final say in school masking

IRIS SAMUELSAssociated Press/Report for America

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte announced on Tuesday that parents will have the final say on whether children can be required to wear masks in schools, after several large school districts in the state implemented mask requirements for all students.

Gianforte, a Republican, made the announcement after the federal Department of Education opened on Monday civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions.

The rule, which applies to health-related requirements in public schools, goes into effect immediately. Districts that have already implemented mask requirements include Missoula and Billings.

Gianforte said in a statement that masking in schools, which is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, is “based on inconclusive research.” He also said masking could have adverse impacts on children's “health, wellbeing and development.”

The CDC issued its guidance in light of the rapid spread of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19.

The rule requires that schools consider “parental concerns" when adopting mask mandates and provide parents the ability opt out of health-related mandates for a wide array of reasons including physical and mental health, developmental needs, religious beliefs and moral convictions.