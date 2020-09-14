New Mexico reports 81 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials have announced 81 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

State officials said Monday that the new cases bring New Mexico’s total to 26,842.

Officials also reported no new deaths related to the novel coronavirus. The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 remains at 823.

There are 60 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for the virus. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico.

There are 14,470 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.