New Mexico regulators consider more oil and gas rules

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators are considering adopting another set of rules proposed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration to crack down on pollution across the oil and natural gas sector amid a rekindled national debate over domestic production as concerns grow over instability in the global energy market.
The proposal before the state Environmental Improvement Board is the second piece of the Democratic governor’s plan for tackling pollution blamed for exacerbating climate change. State oil and gas regulators adopted separate rules earlier this year to limit venting and flaring as a way to reduce methane pollution.