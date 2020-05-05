New Mexico man pleads guilty in case involving DNA tracking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man in New Mexico could face at least a decade in prison after investigators used an unusual technique of tracking DNA through a genealogy service to link him to a 2015 rape.

Angel Gurule, 23, pleaded guilty Monday to criminal sexual penetration in what New Mexico authorities believe is the state's first case of an arrest made after investigators uploaded his DNA profile to the database that allows members of the public to investigate their heritage, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

District Attorney Raúl Torrez said he was proud his office was the first in the state to use forensic genealogy to achieve a conviction, and credited the victim for maintaining hope as the investigative team used the new tactic.

“Today’s conviction demonstrates that forensic genealogy is an important new tool in law enforcement and sends a powerful message to victims that we will use every means at our disposal to fight for them,” Torrez said.

A relative of Gurule had uploaded his DNA to GEDmatch.com, which ultimately led investigators to Gurule.

His attorney, Raymond Maestas, said he plans to present evidence of mitigating factors during the sentencing hearing, including details of childhood trauma and testimony by two psychologists who have examined Gurule.

“Angel took responsibility today and we look forward to explaining to the judge a more complete, human side of Angel,” Maestas said. “We can never truly understand the impact of childhood trauma on anyone who sadly experiences it.”