New Mexico judge retires amid allegations of misconduct

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials allowed a judge to retire while facing 10 allegations of misconduct in office.

McKinley County Magistrate Judge April J. Silversmith retired Aug. 31, The Gallup Independent reported Tuesday.

Silversmith faced accusations of excessive absences from work, failing to attend court for the required 40 hours per week, failing to recuse or inappropriately involving herself in cases concerning family members and yelling at court staff members.

Silversmith and her attorney, William G. Stripp, requested the case remain sealed, but the allegations became public Sept. 4 when the New Mexico Supreme Court ordered the court filings to be opened.

The state Supreme Court agreed with the New Mexico Judicial Standards Commission, which filed a petition requesting the court accept Silversmith’s request for permanent retirement in lieu of further disciplinary proceedings against her.

The agreement meets Silversmith's request, serves the interests of justice and "ensures the public’s continued confidence and trust in the judiciary,” the commission said in the Aug. 28 petition.

Silversmith was ordered not to seek or accept future appointments to New Mexico judicial office. She is also prohibited from officiating at weddings.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office is reviewing applications to fill the vacancy, spokesperson Nora Meyers Sackett said.