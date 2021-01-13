New Mexico governor announces priorities for legislation

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enthusiastically backed recreational marijuana and a crackdown on predatory lending as she outlined her list of top priorities for 2021 legislative session on Wednesday.
The endorsements include major initiatives that have been championed by the governor in the past: the authorization and taxation of recreational cannabis, an effort to shore up abortion rights and a proposed constitutional amendment to tap more money for education from a multibillion-dollar state trust.