New Mexico fires prompt forest closures; governor seeks aid SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN, Associated Press May 17, 2022 Updated: May 17, 2022 9:14 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of14 Fire rages along a ridgeline east of highway 518 near the Taos County line as firefighters from all over the country converge on Northern New Mexico to battle the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fires on May 13, 2022. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Jim Weber/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Firefighter Ryan Le Baron with the Elk Creek fire department out of Colorado watches the fire blaze across a ridgeline near the Taos County line as firefighters from all over the country converge on Northern New Mexico to battle the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fire on May 13, 2022. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Jim Weber/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Firefighters with Structure Group 4 hook up hoses to a sprinkler system to protect homes in the Loma Linda neighborhood off highway 518 north of the Taos County line as firefighters from all over the country converge on Northern New Mexico to battle the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fires on May 13, 2022. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Jim Weber/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Residents of Gallinas Canyon northwest of Las Vegas put out a sign thanking firefighters for saving their homes as firefighters from all over the country converge on Northern New Mexico to battle the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fires on May 12, 2022. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Jim Weber/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Firefighter Vadix Armendarez looks for hot spots along State Highway 434 north of Mora after a late night on the line as firefighters from all over the country converge on Northern New Mexico to battle the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fires on May 13, 2022. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Jim Weber/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 A chinook helicopter draws water from a pond along Highway 434 to drop on a nearby ridge as firefighters from all over the country converge on Northern New Mexico to battle the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fires on May 13, 2022. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Jim Weber/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Firefighters with Structure Group 4 clear brush and debris away from cabins along Highway 518 near the Taos County line in New Mexico, May 13, 2022, while fire rages over the nearby ridge. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Jim Weber/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Standing in the burned out wreckage of his barn on May 12, 2022, John Martinez of Las Vegas, who has a 16-acre spread in Manuelitas, N.H., talks about the capricious fire that left his house untouched but destroyed a $3,000 roping horse just hours after he and his wife evacuated. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Jim Weber/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Ron Thalacker, a 70-year-old firefighter from Carlsbad, N.M., looks for hot spots along State Highway 434 north of Mora after a late night on the line as firefighters from all over the country converge on Northern New Mexico to battle the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fires on May 13, 2022. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Jim Weber/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's governor said Tuesday that given the ferocity and swift movements of a record-setting wildfire burning in the northeastern part of the state, the damage will be significant with estimates of burned homes and other structures likely to range between 1,000 and 1,500.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham stressed that was only a rough estimate but likely not an exaggeration, saying it's clear to state and federal officials that there are many victims who have lost their homes and have had their businesses affected.
Written By
SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN