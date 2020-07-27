New Mexico breaks records on reported virus cases in a day

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announces public schools must go to a distance-learning program to start the school year. She made the announcement during an update on COVID-19 broadcast from the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M., on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials say the state has shattered its record on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in a single day.

The state said Monday it has recorded 467 new cases of the novel coronavirus. That tops a July 23 report when New Mexico recorded 338 cases. New Mexico now has a total of 19,502 confirmed cases.

The state also reported that five more people died from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 619.

Officials said there are 159 people hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There also are 7,459 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.