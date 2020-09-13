New Mexico State Police officer shot; Arizona man arrested

LAGUNA, N.M. (AP) — An Arizona man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and wounding a New Mexico State Police officer, authorities said Sunday.

Police said the female officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital and released.

They said 28-year-old Robert Benjamin Nelson of Scottsdale was booked into the Cibola County Detention Center on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated battery upon peace officer, shooting from a motor vehicle and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

Nelson was the driver of a pickup truck that was stopped on Interstate 40 about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

They said Nelson appeared to fire multiple rounds at the police officer’s head as she approached his vehicle.

The officer was struck by bullets, but was able to return fire.

Police said Nelson fled the scene on I-40 and the officer got back into to her vehicle and chased after him.

After a short pursuit, Nelson stopped on the highway near the pueblo of Laguna, some 47 miles (75 kilometers) west of Albuquerque.

Laguna police officers arrived on scene and Nelson was arrested.

It was unclear Sunday if Nelson has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.