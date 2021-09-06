New Jersey's largest dairy farm nearly destroyed in tornado CHRISTINA PACIOLLA, Associated Press Sep. 6, 2021 Updated: Sep. 6, 2021 2:10 p.m.
1 of8 Damage to Wellacrest Farms is shown after a tornado passed through the area earlier in Mullica Hill, N.J., on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. The remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped historic rain over in the Northeast, with several deaths linked to flooding in the region as basement apartments suddenly filled with water and freeways and boulevards turned into rivers, submerging cars. (Joe Warner /NJ Advance Media via AP) Joe Warner/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Damage to Wellacrest Farms is shown after a tornado passed through the area earlier in Mullica Hill, N.J., on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. The remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped historic rain over in the Northeast, with several deaths linked to flooding in the region as basement apartments suddenly filled with water and freeways and boulevards turned into rivers, submerging cars. (Joe Warner /NJ Advance Media via AP) Joe Warner/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Damage to Wellacrest Farms is shown after a tornado passed through the area earlier in Mullica Hill, N.J., on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. The remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped historic rain over in the Northeast, with several deaths linked to flooding in the region as basement apartments suddenly filled with water and freeways and boulevards turned into rivers, submerging cars. (Joe Warner /NJ Advance Media via AP) Joe Warner/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Cows are shown in front of a damaged Wellacrest Farms after a tornado passed through the area earlier in Mullica Hill, N.J., on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. The remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped historic rain over in the Northeast, with several deaths linked to flooding in the region as basement apartments suddenly filled with water and freeways and boulevards turned into rivers, submerging cars. (Joe Warner/NJ Advance Media via AP) Joe Warner/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Damage to Wellacrest Farms is shown after a tornado passed through the area earlier in Mullica Hill, N.J., on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. The remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped historic rain over in the Northeast, with several deaths linked to flooding in the region as basement apartments suddenly filled with water and freeways and boulevards turned into rivers, submerging cars. (Joe Warner /NJ Advance Media via AP) Joe Warner/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
The morning after one of the most intense tornados recorded in New Jersey history all but demolished the largest dairy farm in the state, owners Marianne and Wally Eachus looked at each other and just cried.
“What are we going to do?” they asked one another.
Written By
CHRISTINA PACIOLLA