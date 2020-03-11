New Jersey reports 8 more cases of the coronavirus

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's governor says eight more cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in the state, boosting the statewide total to 23, including one person who died.

A look at the latest developments in the spread of the virus in New Jersey:

NEW CASES:

Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday that none of the new cases involve children, but he didn't provide details on the ages, genders or locations of those patients in the new cases. A briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m.

POTENTIAL SCHOOL CLOSURES/EVENT CANCELLATIONS:

When asked about possible school closures, Murphy said he has been meeting with state education officials and superintendents across the state to discuss precautions such as increased cleaning and hygiene measures.

Regarding large public gatherings, Murphy said the state is reviewing on a case-by-case basis.

NO COMMUNITY SPREAD

State health officials have said state and local health officials have not seen evidence of so-called community spread of the virus. That's where the virus goes from person to person without someone having come into contact with a known person who had exposure. If the state does see that, more mitigation efforts would begin to be put in place.

HOMEMADE SANITIZER-CHARGES

Authorities say a convenience store owner created and sold a spray sanitizer that left four children with burns. Manisha Bharade was charged with child endangerment and deceptive business practices. State consumer officials also opened an investigation into the sale and promotion of health and sanitation products at her 7-Eleven store in River Vale.

UNIVERSITIES REACT:

Rutgers announced Wednesday that its sporting events will go on as scheduled, but without spectators, and teams will not be allowed to make international trips. The university also said all third-party competitions or events scheduled for the school's athletics facilities are cancelled.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.

