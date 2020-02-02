New Hampshire urges recent arrivals from China to stay home

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire public health officials are asking all travelers who have arrived in the state from China in the last 14 days to stay home and watch for symptoms of the Coronavirus.

China’s death toll from the new virus rose to 259 on Saturday. The United States declared a public health emergency on Friday and President Donald Trump signed an order barring entry to foreign nationals who visited China within the last 14 days. The restrictions don't apply to immediate family of American citizens and permanent residents.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said it will work with federal officials to implement the new monitoring program. It recommends those who previously arrived in New Hampshire from China stay home and watch for symptoms of fever or respiratory illness.