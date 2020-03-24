New Hampshire seeks volunteers, stay-at-home order resisted

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is seeking volunteers, both medical and non-medical, who can help deal with surging cases of the new coronavirus in the state.

Volunteers needed include licensed, as well as retired, doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, administrative, transportation, information technology, and security professionals. They can register online at www.nhresponds.org, a site that was created to get help with emergency situations following 9/11. Medical corps, community emergency response, disaster animal and behavioral health response teams have formed to respond to past crises.

“This is an all-hands-on-deck moment for our state,” Lori Shibinette, Health and Human Services commissioner, said at a state news conference Tuesday.

Nonprofits also are seeking volunteers at VolunteerNH.org, and businesses have been asked to look at NHEconomy.com/PPEHelp to let them know about products the state needs.

___

OPEN, FOR NOW

The coronavirus situation in New Hampshire doesn’t yet warrant a stay-at-home order, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday.

“We very well may have to take steps in the future to escalate things. We’re not there today. We’re going to look at the variables, the interaction with our citizens, how businesses are doing,” he said.

Those variables include surrounding states, he said. Massachusetts on Monday issued a stay-at-home order and closed all nonessential businesses until at least April 7. In Maine, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills issued an executive order Tuesday requiring non-essential businesses to close physical locations that allow in-person contact until April 8.

“We are part of a region here, to be sure, and there is so much cross-border contacts that we could potentially have,” Sununu said. “We cannot just shut down the borders. We can’t limit transportation from one state to another, nor would we necessarily want to.”

Sununu said most non-essential businesses in New Hampshire already have closed.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever or coughing. But for some older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. More than 100,000 people have recovered.

___

FOOD BANK

The New Hampshire Food Bank has set up a website in preparation for an anticipated increase in food insecurity due to the impact of the new coronavirus.

The site, www.nhfoodbank.org/covid-19/, provides a secure online portal for making donations, and for informing employees, partners and clients.

“We are already seeing an overall increase in orders and we are seeing a number of agencies that have not needed our resources in some time reaching out and placing orders for food,” said Eileen Liponis, executive director. “With many people now out of work, coupled with families who typically depend on free and reduced school meals, we know the need is rising fast and we are taking every possible step to ensure we can provide food to those in need.”

The food bank will drop off truckloads of food with a partner agency that will handle distribution to families and individuals in need.

___

COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS

Community health providers across New Hampshire are getting $586,000 from the federal government to prepare for and respond to the coronavirus.

The funding from the Department of Health and Human Services will go to the city of Manchester, Harbor Homes in Nashua and community health centers in Littleton, Manchester, Berlin, Somersworth, Franklin, Colebrook and Plymouth. Part of $100 million being distributed nationwide, the money can be used for screening, testing, medical supplies and increasing telehealth capacity.

___

ON A LIGHTER NOTE

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's wife, Valerie, has been sharing words of encouragement on Instagram. On Tuesday, she reminded viewers to take a moment to relax. “Parents, I'm talking to you," she said in a brief video. "Take your breaks. Hide. Closet? Laundry room? Bathroom? Car?”