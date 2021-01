BOSTON (AP) — A New Hampshire man who authorities say used the stolen personal information of others to buy gift cards and tickets to sporting events that he then sold for a profit was sentenced Thursday to a year in prison.

Jonathan Nguyen, 23, of Windham, New Hampshire, was also sentenced by a federal judge in Boston to two years of probation and ordered to pay $250,000, the U.S. attorney's office in Boston said in a statement.