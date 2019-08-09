New Hampshire governor vetoes 3 gun control bills

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed three gun control bills, saying New Hampshire is one of the safest states in the nation and has a long and proud "tradition of responsible firearm stewardship."

The bills passed by the Democratic-controlled Legislature included background checks for commercial firearms sales, imposing a waiting period between the purchase and delivery of a firearm, and prohibiting firearms on school property.

The vetoes were expected; Sununu had said he wasn't looking to make any changes to existing gun laws.

Sununu said the bills would not solve national issues or prevent evil individuals from doing harm, "but they would further restrict the constitutional rights of law abiding New Hampshire citizens."

None of the bills had passed the Legislature with enough votes to override a veto.