New Hampshire House returns to chamber after 2-year absence

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The 400-member New Hampshire House returned to its chamber Thursday, ending two years of off-site sessions that allowed for social distancing but led to some anti-social behavior.
New Hampshire’s Statehouse is the oldest in the nation in which the Legislature still occupies its original chamber, but the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 forced lawmakers out for the first time since the Civil War. And civility often was lacking when members instead gathered inside and outside the University of New Hampshire ice arena, voted from their cars in a parking lot and held sessions in both a Bedford sports complex and a hotel expo center in Manchester.