New Hampshire House condemns violence in Washington

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire House was quick to condemn the violence unfolding at the U.S. Capitol.

The House passed a resolution Wednesday shortly after dozens of President Donald Trump’s supporters breached security perimeters and entered the Capitol as Congress was meeting, expected to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win. Because the New Hampshire lawmakers were meeting from their cars in a drive-in style session, Speaker Sherm Packard asked them to honk their horns or flash their lights to vote yes.