New Deal-era fountain falling apart at New Mexico vet home

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (AP) — Mark Bartoloni likes the sound of the water when the New Deal Turtle Fountain is running in the courtyard of the New Mexico State Veterans Home.

Bartolini, 71, a U.S Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War, has lived in the facility in Truth or Consequences, which serves about 100 veterans, for about a year. The courtyard, with its 1930s-era fountain, has become a place of meditation for the Massachusetts native.

“I listen to the water. I talk to the Creator and I try to have a good day,” he said.

But the concrete fountain was empty that day.

It once sported a tall stem of frog heads that spit water, but the feature broke off and decayed.

A quartet of turtles also gushed water from their mouths in the old days, when the fountain — created by the late artist Eugenie Shonnard as part of the federal Works Progress Administration program that employed millions of Americans in public works projects — was at its peak.

Administrators of the New Mexico State Veterans Home have set up a system of hoses to keep water flowing in the fountain in the spring and summer months, but now the deteriorating structure is dry and silent. The paint is peeling, and the fountain is peppered with blotches and cracks. The turtles in particular look worse for the wear.

Kathy Flynn, the Santa Fe-based executive director of the National New Deal Preservation Association, is leading a charge to restore the fountain to its former glory. She hopes to raise some $200,000 to revamp the structure and get the water running the way it used to — through the frogs and turtles.

“I want to make it beautiful again,” she said.

So far, Flynn said, the Help Save the New Deal Turtle Fountain campaign has raised about $90,000 in private funds.

Her $200,000 estimate for the project was based on a 2015 study by architects at Morrow Reardon Wilkinson Miller Ltd. in Albuquerque. While the fountain was in “remarkably good condition for a landscape water feature that is nearly 80 years old,” the architects said in the report, “… we believe that repairs can be made to it that will keep its integrity and make it function as it was originally designed.”

The report estimated it would cost $150,000 to restore and repair the sculptures and wall of the fountain, replace the pump and plumbing, and tend to other issues. It suggested another $42,500 to repair or replace the courtyard’s irrigation system and install a concrete mowing strip at the base of the fountain.

Flynn said she is reaching out to state government officials and lawmakers with a request for at least $100,000 for the work.

State Sen. John Arthur Smith, a Deming Democrat who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, said he would be open to sponsoring legislation for that amount if Flynn can secure support from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Flynn said she’s been trying to arrange a meeting with the governor to discuss the project.

Judy Robinson, a spokeswoman for the Governor’s Office, said in an email, “We are aware that the Fountain needs repairs and we wholeheartedly support the efforts to raise private funds to do so. In addition, we are open to partial state funding to the project just as we are open at this point to every proposal to make New Mexico better for our veterans and every other resident.”

Smith also said he’d like to see the Legislature allocate funds to restore and renovate the entire veterans home, which opened in 1937 as the Carrie Tingley Hospital for Crippled Children. It was named after the wife of New Mexico’s 11th governor, Clyde Tingley, a Democrat.

The children’s hospital, now known as the Carrie Tingley Hospital, was moved to Albuquerque in the early 1980s, and the New Mexico Department of Veteran Services opened the veterans home in the Truth or Consequences facility shortly after. Last year, the New Mexico Department of Health took over the center’s operations.

Health Secretary Kathyleen Kunkel said her agency is “grateful for the effort underway to restore (the fountain) to full working order. For anyone who has visited the New Mexico State Veterans’ Home over the decades, the fountain is iconic.”

Care of the fountain began tapering off sometime in the 1970s, she said, starting with a series of paint jobs that left chips on the turtles and ducks, and the installation of a new pump system that sprayed extra water on those creatures, “fading them away.”

The fountain’s creator, Shonnard, was born in Yonkers, N.Y., in 1886 and moved to Santa Fe in the late 1920s.

According to Flynn, she was chronically ill for a time as a child and developed an early love of nature and animals. This might have motivated her desire to create an artwork featuring animals for a children’s hospital, Flynn said.

Shonnard once said, “We artists must fulfill life’s commission as artists and craftsmen.”

She worked by hand on the fountain, creating the turtles, frogs and ducks herself over a period of years, Flynn said, adding it is one of 58 sculptural works by WPA artists that still exist in New Mexico.

The fountain, replete with ducks resting on a circular level just above the turtles, provided comfort to the children in the hospital.

David Molsbee, ground supervisor for the veterans home, said the fountain continues to draw both residents and visitors. The courtyard is also known for the live box turtles that have shown up over the years to wander the grounds — another reason the sculptural work became known as the “turtle fountain.”

If the fountain were restored, he said, “It could draw even more visitors.”

Bartoloni agrees. “It would make you feel more alive,” he said. “It’s a healing fountain, I believe. If I listen to it, it’s like it gives me a tune.”