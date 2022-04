RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada man who has served less than eight years of a maximum 28-year prison sentence for killing and torturing dogs urged the parole board to release him after authorities determined he'd been misclassified as a violent offender.

Authorities said on Monday Jason Brown still presents a risk to the community. He pleaded no contest in 2015 to killing and dismembering seven dogs he got off Craigslist in the Reno area.