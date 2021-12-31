Skip to main content
Nevada upholds vaccine mandate for staff at public colleges

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Hundreds of unvaccinated employees who work at public colleges and universities in Nevada were fired on Friday, a day after higher education officials voted to keep a staff vaccine mandate in effect.

Nevada System of Higher Education Regents on Thursday voted 6-6 on a measure to repeal the staff vaccine mandate and 3-9 on a measure to push the effective termination date back two weeks. Without majority support, the mandate — which which Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Faculty Alliance support — remains in effect. Employees who did not provide proof of vaccination by December 1 will be terminated.

Higher education officials said on Friday that 379 employees would be terminated, 188 would end their contracts and 18 voluntarily resigned. Employees who are fired can seek reinstatement if they show proof of vaccination in January.

With the staff mandate remaining in effect, universities are set to begin the semester with a mandate on staff and without a mandate on students. Last week, an emergency mandate imposed on students by the state Board of Health expired and state lawmakers elected not to make it permanent.