Nevada reports 491 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Nevada health officials reported 491 more confirmed cases of coronavirus on Monday and one more known death.

The cumulative number of statewide COVID-19 cases now is 22,909 with 537 known deaths.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services said the case counts and testing data may be artificially high on Mondays because of limited lab capacity on weekends. Also, the number of known deaths may not exactly match the cumulative daily number of deaths because of cases where the exact date of death is unknown.

Before Monday, Nevada has reported its five largest single-day increases for COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks.

Gov. Steve Sisolak has paused the next phase of Nevada’s “Roadmap to Recovery” plan because of the virus case spikes.

Worldwide, the number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported numbers because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.