Nevada reports 317 new coronavirus cases and 3 more deaths

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Health officials in Nevada on Sunday reported 317 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths.

That increased the statewide totals to 73,537 cases and 1,452 known deaths.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press showed seven-day rolling averages for Nevada’s daily new cases and daily deaths dropping over the past two weeks.

The average of daily deaths went from 488 on Aug. 28 to 299 on Friday while the average of daily deaths dropped from 15 to 9.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.