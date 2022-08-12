Nevada officials offer regulations as hand-counts gain steam GABE STERN, Associated Press/Report For America Aug. 12, 2022 Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 12:10 a.m.
Election workers process mail-in ballots during a nearly all-mail primary election in Las Vegas, June 9, 202. For the first time in decades, hand-counting will be used in parts of Nevada on election day.
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Hand-counting teams of four, not all from the same party. Table centers at least 10 feet apart. Ballots counted 20 at a time.
Those are some of the regulations the Nevada secretary of state's office is proposing for how counties can count paper ballots by hand amid a growing push for the method in some rural parts of the state where election misinformation including a distrust of voting machines has grown.