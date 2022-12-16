Nevada naval air base expansion heads to Biden's desk

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has voted for a massive expansion of a northern Nevada naval air base that could lead to finalizing a historic transfer of public land to military use.
The Senate on Thursday approved as part of the annual defense spending bill what is likely to be one of the final steps in yearslong negotiations to designate 558,000 additional acres (about 226,000 hectares) for bombing and military use to the Naval Air Station (NAS) Fallon 65 miles (104 kilometers) east of Reno.