Nevada judge gives OK for some new retail pot stores to open

FILE - In this July 1, 2017, file photo, a cashier rings up a marijuana sale at a cannabis dispensary in Las Vegas. Attorneys for Nevada and some companies that won retail marijuana dispensary licenses last year say mistakes might have been made, but tax officials are fairly enforcing a voter-approved initiative that legalized recreational marijuana. Steve Shevorski, a top deputy state attorney general, told a judge in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, there would be no basis for her to issue an order blocking licensees from opening new stores statewide until a trial is held. less FILE - In this July 1, 2017, file photo, a cashier rings up a marijuana sale at a cannabis dispensary in Las Vegas. Attorneys for Nevada and some companies that won retail marijuana dispensary licenses last ... more Photo: John Locher, AP Photo: John Locher, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Nevada judge gives OK for some new retail pot stores to open 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — More than a dozen new retail marijuana shops could open in Nevada in coming weeks, after a judge gave the go-ahead to companies with owners who've all undergone background checks.

Lawyers for the state and businesses suing over allegations that the licensing process was flawed said Thursday that about 16 cannabis dispensaries could qualify, mostly in the Las Vegas area.

That'll add to the 65 stores currently open statewide.

Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez in Las Vegas issued an order last week freezing the entire permit process to provide time to identify licensees that met the background check requirement.

All sides expect her order will be appealed to the Nevada Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, losing applicants are heading to trials on complaints that they were harmed by a licensing process riddled with mistakes and bias.