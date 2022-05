LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge is facing a misdemeanor domestic battery charge alleging she wielded a screwdriver tool during an argument with her husband at their home in Henderson, according to police and court records.

Clark County District Court Judge Jasmin Lilly Spells, 39, was arrested Sunday and later released from the Henderson Detention Center on $3,000 bail pending a June 6 court date, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.