Nevada high court hears fast-track school voucher appeal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Supreme Court justices asked pointed questions Thursday about a fast-track appeal of a school vouchers ballot measure that a state court judge rejected for using what he characterized as “sleight of hand” to hide what he called the “enormous” effect it would have on the state budget.
Attorney Jason Guinasso, representing the initiative proponent, Education Freedom PAC, conceded at the outset that even if the court gives the go-ahead to resume collecting signatures, there may not be time left to gather the almost 141,000 names needed to qualify for the November ballot.