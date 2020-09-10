Nevada gun dealer to pay $50K to settle New Jersey lawsuit

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A Nevada-based gun dealer has agreed to pay $50,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by New Jersey over large capacity magazines used in firearms, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced Thursday.

New Jersey sued New Frontier Armory last year after the company sold large capacity magazines on two occasions to undercover investigators, according to the lawsuit. New Jersey law prohibits possessing or selling magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

According to the lawsuit, an investigator ordered and received three 30-round magazines in August 2018. After the attorney general's office sent the company a cease-and-desist letter in January 2019, an investigator was able to order and receive 15-round, 30-round and 100-round magazines in May 2019.

Large capacity magazines can allow a shooter to fire dozens of bullets at a time without having to pause and reload.

In addition to the monetary penalty, the settlement calls for New Frontier Armory to stop advertising and shipping the magazines to New Jersey, and to publish a list of states and municipalities that restrict firearm magazine sales.

A message left Thursday with an attorney representing New Frontier Armory was not immediately returned.