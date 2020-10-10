Nevada football player arrested in FBI sex trafficking sting

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada defensive tackle who was expected to start this season was among 28 suspects arrested in Reno as part of a week-long human-trafficking sting led by the FBI, authorities said Friday.

Christopher Green, 21, has been suspended from the Wolf Pack football team pending further investigation, Nevada spokesman Chad Hartley said. Hartley told KOLO-TV they learned of the incident Friday and were attempting to gather additional information.

The Washoe County sheriff’s office said in a statement the FBI’s Northern Nevada Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force worked with local law enforcement to target people trying to pay minors for sexual acts.

All 28 suspects went to a south Reno residence to “knowingly engage in, and pay for, sex acts with a minor,” the sheriff said.

Green, a 6-foot-2, 325-pound senior from Los Angeles, was being held in the county jail Friday without bail on suspicion of engaging in solicitation for prostitution of a child, and attempted child abuse, neglect or endangerment.

Jail records didn’t list an attorney or a scheduled court appearance.

Green made 16 tackles last season as a junior starting five games and appearing in all 13.

Nevada opens the season at home Oct. 24 against Wyoming.