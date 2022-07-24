Nevada court fights raise caution flags on green energy push SCOTT SONNER, Associated Press July 24, 2022 Updated: July 24, 2022 1:37 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 FILE — In this July 14, 2021 file photo the Montana Mountains loom over Thacker Pass in northern Nevada. A pair of lithium mines and a geothermal power plant in the works in Nevada are among the most ambitious projects at the forefront of the Biden administration's "green" energy agenda. The three ventures at various stages of development in the biggest U.S. gold producing state also are shining a spotlight on the hurdles ahead. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP) Show More Show Less
2 of9 FILE - Melissa Boerst, a Lithium Nevada Corp. geologist, points to an area of future exploration from a drill site at the Thacker Pass Project in Humboldt County, Nev., on Sept. 13, 2018. A pair of lithium mines and a geothermal power plant in the works in Nevada are among the most ambitious projects at the forefront of the Biden administration's "green" energy agenda. The three ventures at various stages of development in the biggest U.S. gold producing state also are shining a spotlight on the hurdles ahead. (Suzanne Featherston/The Daily Free Press via AP, File) Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 In this 2020 photo provided by the Center for Biological Diversity is a Tiehm's buckwheat near the site of a proposed mine in Nevada. A pair of lithium mines and a geothermal power plant in the works in Nevada are among the most ambitious projects at the forefront of the Biden administration's "green" energy agenda. The three ventures at various stages of development in the biggest U.S. gold producing state also are shining a spotlight on the hurdles ahead. (Patrick Donnelly/Center for Biological Diversity via AP) Patrick Donnelly/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 In this 2017 photo provided by the Center for Biological Diversity is a Dixie Valley toad, which the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has temporarily listed as an endangered species on an emergency basis near the site of a power plant site in Nevada. A pair of lithium mines and a geothermal power plant in the works in Nevada are among the most ambitious projects at the forefront of the Biden administration's "green" energy agenda. The three ventures at various stages of development in the biggest U.S. gold producing state also are shining a spotlight on the hurdles ahead. (Patrick Donnelly/Center for Biological Diversity via AP) Patrick Donnelly/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 In this image from a drone provided by the Center for Biological Diversity is the Ormat construction site for the Dixie Meadows Geothermal Project, with Dixie Meadows and the toad habitat visible in the background in Churchill County, Nev., on June 28, 2022. A pair of lithium mines and a geothermal power plant in the works in Nevada are among the most ambitious projects at the forefront of the Biden administration's "green" energy agenda. The three ventures at various stages of development in the biggest U.S. gold producing state also are shining a spotlight on the hurdles ahead. (Patrick Donnelly/Center for Biological Diversity via AP) Patrick Donnelly/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 In this image from a drone provided by the Center for Biological Diversity is the wetlands at Dixie Meadows, home to the Dixie Valley toad near the Ormat construction site for the Dixie Meadows Geothermal Project, in Churchill County, Nev., on June 28, 2022. A pair of lithium mines and a geothermal power plant in the works in Nevada are among the most ambitious projects at the forefront of the Biden administration's "green" energy agenda. The three ventures at various stages of development in the biggest U.S. gold producing state also are shining a spotlight on the hurdles ahead. (Patrick Donnelly/Center for Biological Diversity via AP) Patrick Donnelly/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Opposition from friends, not foes, is creating potential roadblocks to President Joe Biden’s green energy agenda on federal lands in the blue-leaning, Western swing state of Nevada.
Two lithium mines and a geothermal power plant in the works in the biggest U.S. gold-mining state are under attack from conservationists, tribes and others who otherwise generally support Biden's efforts to expedite the transition from fossil fuels to renewables.