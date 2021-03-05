Nevada Lawsuit cites EPA, state concerns about lithium mine

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Another federal lawsuit challenging the construction of a huge Nevada lithium mine approved in the final days of the Trump administration says the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state wildlife officials repeatedly warned the plans don’t comply with laws protecting water and wildlife near the Oregon line.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management itself acknowledged that when it approved Nevada Lithium Corp.’s Thacker Pass mine on Jan. 15, it didn’t conform with the bureau’s visual-resource protection requirements, according to the lawsuit filed last week in U.S. District Court in Reno.