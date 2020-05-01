Nevada GOP registered more voters than Democrats in April

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Republicans gained more registered voters in April than Democrats did, according to new data released by the secretary of state's office.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said Friday that Republicans added about 2,500 new voters last month while Democrats added 2,300. It's the first time in about a year that Republicans added more voters to their rolls in a month than Democrats did.

While they grew their numbers more, the GOP still lags by the Democratic Party in the state. Democrats make up 39% of Nevada active registered voters, while Republicans are 33%.

Nonpartisan voters make up 23%.

Overall more than 1.6 million people are registered to vote in Nevada.

Cegavske's office is encouraging people to register or change their affiliation now online if they want to participate in a June 9 primary election.

The election will be conducted mostly by mail, so in order to receive the correct ballot offering choices within a political party, voters are encouraged to make changes online by early June.