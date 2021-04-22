Nevada: GOP filed baseless election fraud allegations

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said Wednesday that her office reviewed election fraud allegations that state Republican Party leaders delivered to her office in March and found that some allegations were already under investigation, while the vast majority were baseless or inaccurately interpreted.
“Our investigation revealed that these allegations and others are based largely upon an incomplete assessment of voter registration records and lack of information,” said Mark Wlaschin, Cegavske's Deputy Secretary for Elections.