Nevada Democratic Party official resigns over Gaza statement

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The treasurer of the Nevada State Democratic Party has resigned because of a statement issued by the party chair over the ongoing violence in Gaza between the Israeli armed forces and Palestinian militants.

The L as Vegas Review-Journal reported Howard Beckerman resigned in a letter Sunday after he objected a Friday statement from party chair Judith Whitmer that said the Israeli government has committed “injustice and violence” and that “atrocities and human rights violations” were being committed against Palestinians.

He was elected to his post in March along with Whitmer and a slate of Sen. Bernie Sanders-aligned progressives backed by a local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America won the party’s top leadership posts.

Beckerman said in his resignation letter that he stands with the people of Israel “to live in peace and to be free of the constant and ongoing terrorism practiced by those who seek its destruction and the annihilation of the Jewish people.” He said he would “not give ‘cover’ to any person or organization” issuing a statement like Whitmer's.

Whitmer deferred comment to the state party’s executive director, Chris Klarich, who said the party wishes Beckerman best and stands by the statement.