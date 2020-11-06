Nevada Democrat Steven Horsford reelected to US House

Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., attends a voter mobilization event on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. Horsford is running against Republican Jim Marchant in Nevada's 4th Congressional District.

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford was reelected in one of two southern Nevada congressional districts where Republicans mounted well-financed campaigns to flip U.S. House seats in the battleground state.

The other hotly contested race was too early to call as Democratic Rep. Susie Lee tried to fend off GOP challenger Dan Rodimer, a former professional wrestler, in a district that President Donald Trump carried in 2016 despite losing the state to Hillary Clinton by 2.4 percentage points.

Democrat Joe Biden has a narrow lead over Trump in Nevada but it's too early to call the race, with votes left to be counted.

Two veteran incumbents, Democratic Rep. Dina Titus in Las Vegas and Republican Rep. Mark Amodei in northern Nevada, easily won reelection as expected Tuesday.

Amodei defeated Democratic challenger Patricia Ackerman to claim a sixth term in the sprawling, largely rural 2nd District where no Democrat has ever won.

Titus, the dean of Nevada’s congressional delegation, was reelected to a fifth term in a rematch with Republican Joyce Bentley in the 1st District, the most urban in the state.