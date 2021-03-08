Nevada COVID-19 vaccinations rise to 1 in 6 people statewide KEN RITTER and SCOTT SONNER, Associated Press March 8, 2021 Updated: March 8, 2021 7:49 p.m.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada health officials reported Monday that about 1 in 6 people statewide has received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since shots became available in mid-December.
“I do think progress is starting to finally click and continue to increase,” said James English, COVID-19 response operations chief in Washoe County, where state statistics show 16.8% of residents have received their first shot and 9.8% have been fully vaccinated.
Written By
KEN RITTER and SCOTT SONNER