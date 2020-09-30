Nestle Purina to occupy old MillerCoors North Carolina plant

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A pet food manufacturer is taking over the former MillerCoors plant in Eden and pledging to create 300 jobs, the N.C. Department of Commerce said Wednesday.

In exchange, Nestlé Purina Petcare will get a large incentive package from the state and local governments, N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger said in a news release. The company, a subsidiary of Switzerland-based Nestlé, plans to invest $450 million to turn the former brewery into pet food manufacturing plant.

The average job would pay $42,000 a year, according to the news release.

The state’s Economic Investment Committee approved a $24.6 million incentive package for the jobs. Eden and Rockingham County will also contribute $24.4 million worth of incentives for a total of $49 million.

The state said Eden was competing with locations in Ohio and Kentucky.

MillerCoors closed the Eden brewery in 2016, after saying it needed to streamline its operations amid a drop in demand for its products, the News & Record of Greensboro reported. At the time, it was the county’s third-largest employer, behind Walmart and Unifi.