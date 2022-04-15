Nepal running low on foreign exchange, discourages imports BINAJ GURUBACHARYA, Associated Press April 15, 2022 Updated: April 15, 2022 9:22 a.m.
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal is running low on foreign currency reserves needed to import medicines, oil products, cars and a range of other items, and will run out in seven months if things don't improve, a central bank official said Friday.
The central bank has increased interest rates, hoping it will discourage people from buying imports and help extend the foreign reserves, said Gunakar Bhatta, spokesperson of Nepal Rastriya Bank, the central bank.
Written By
BINAJ GURUBACHARYA