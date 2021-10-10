Nebraska officials refusing to release prison reform reports

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials are refusing to release presentations the state has received from a nonprofit group that is analyzing criminal justice data to help the state deal with severe overcrowding in its prison system.

Gov. Pete Ricketts' office refused the Omaha World-Herald's request for those reports from the Crime and Justice Institute because the group of state officials who heard the presentations isn't a public body, and officials said the information is still in draft form.