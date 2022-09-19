Nebraska man who maintains his innocence is denied a pardon

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man who maintains he wasn't even at a fatal 1999 shooting he was convicted of being involved in was denied a pardon Monday despite having the support of the victim's family.
Earnest Jackson asked the state Pardons Board in intervene in his case because two other men who were charged in the shooting of Larry Perry in Omaha were both acquitted, and one of those men took responsibility for the shooting and testified that Jackson wasn't there. That man claimed he shot Perry in self defense and was found not guilty. The third man was acquitted because of the second man's confession.