Nebraska man sentenced to 40 years in prison for child porn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man who admitted to helping make a video of the sexual assault of a 4-year-old child has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison and a lifetime of supervised release.

Cory D. Preitauer, 30, formerly of North Platte, was sentenced Friday for conspiracy and production of child pornography.

He and another North Platte man, Mathew Goad, were convicted after a 2019 investigation by the FBI, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said in a news release.

Investigators serving a warrant in Kansas City in March 2019 in a different child sex case found screenshots of a conversation between Goad and the target of that investigation that showed Goad admitting to sexually assaulting a 4-year-old child and recording the assault, then sending the recording to the person in Kansas City, Kelly said.

Preitauer told investigators after his arrest that he and Goad created the video of the sexual assault.

Goad was sentenced in February to 40 years in prison and lifetime supervision.

This case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.