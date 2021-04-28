Nebraska lawmakers spar over private school tax credit bill

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers kicked off a debate Wednesday on a bill that would indirectly subsidize private schools with a state tax credit for people who donate to private-school scholarship programs.
Backers pitched the measure as a way to give low-income students more choices if a public school doesn't meet their needs, but the measure drew sharp opposition from others lawmakers, who argued it would divert tax dollars away from K-12 public schools and other priorities. Debate was expected to continue into Wednesday evening because of a filibuster.