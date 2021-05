LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers rejected a proposal Wednesday to abolish most of the state's taxes in favor of a “consumption tax" that the state would impose on services and new goods.

Lawmakers voted, 23-19, in favor of the measure, two votes short of what supporters needed to advance it through a first-round vote. The proposed constitutional amendment would have given voters the chance to approve the idea in the 2022 general election.