Nebraska doctor charged in husband's death pleads not guilty

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska resident physician accused of fatally shooting her husband in front of their two children pleaded not guilty Monday.

Kathleen Jourdan, 31, maintains that she acted in self defense when she shot her husband, 35-year-old Joshua Jourdan while stopped along Interstate 80 near Cozad on June 17. She is charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators have said the couple got into an argument while driving back from Scottsbluff, where the family was in the process of moving. During the argument, Joshua pulled over and called a friend in Georgia to mediate. Kathleen said Joshua gave her a “look” during the call while raising his arm. Kathleen told police she feared for herself and children when she pulled a handgun from the center console and fired two shots into her husband’s chest.

The couple’s two sons, who were in the backseat, weren’t hurt.

Jourdan has been placed on administrative leave from the University of Nebraska Medical Center's Family Medicine Residency Program. She graduated from St. George’s University School of Medicine, which is in Grenada, in late 2018.