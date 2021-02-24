Nebraska bill targeting protesters gets chilly reception

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A bill that would impose harsher penalties on protesters who loot, riot or commit other crimes got a chilly reception Wednesday from a Nebraska legislative committee, with some lawmakers saying it would infringe on free-speech rights and punish those who gather peacefully.
The measure was modeled after a recently passed Tennessee law and introduced in response to last year's Black Lives Matter protests in Omaha and Lincoln that led to property damage and one death. It would create felony charges for people who damage or spray-paint law enforcement property, throw bodily fluids or aim laser pointers at officers, or knowingly participate in a riot where someone is seriously hurt, among other actions.